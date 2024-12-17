Israeli officials in Doha for talks on Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal: source to AFP

Israeli officials arrived in Doha, Qatar, on Monday for talks aimed at a Gaza ceasefire and a hostage-prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas, a source with knowledge of the talks told AFP.

"An Israeli technical team is in Doha to discuss the ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza," the source said, on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks,

"This is between Israeli and Qatari working-level teams," the source said, indicating discussions were aimed a bridging gaps between the parties.