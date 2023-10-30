Ground battles rage in Gaza as concern grows for hospitals

Israeli ground forces fought deadly battles with Hamas militants inside Gaza on Monday and sent tanks to the outskirts of the biggest city while air strikes kept raining down on the besieged Palestinian territory.

The intensifying military campaign since the October 7 Hamas attacks has sharply heightened fears for the 2.4 million civilians trapped inside Gaza, where the Hamas-controlled health ministry says more than 8,300 have died.

Concern has surged about the widening humanitarian crisis and the fate of hospitals in the war zone where, the World Health Organisation warns, many patients cannot be safely moved despite Israel's evacuation order.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to eradicate Hamas after its gunmen killed 1,400 people and took more than 230 hostages, according to the latest Israeli figures, in the worst attack in the country's history.

The attack set off the bloodiest-ever Gaza war, marked by weeks of withering aerial bombardment and three continuous nights of ground operations centred on northern Gaza, which Israel has told civilians to evacuate.