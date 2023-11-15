Israel raids Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital, urges Hamas to surrender

The Israeli military said it was carrying out a raid on Wednesday against Hamas militants in Al Shifa Hospital, having urged them to surrender with thousands of Palestinian civilians still sheltering inside Gaza Strip's biggest hospital.

Munir al-Bursh, director-general of the Gaza health ministry, told Al Jazeera television that Israeli forces had raided the western side of the medical complex.

"There are big explosions and dust entered the areas where we are. We believe an explosion occurred inside the hospital," Bursh said.

Hours later, Gaza health ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra to Al Jazeera: "The occupation army is now in the basement, and searching the basement. They are inside the complex, shooting and carrying out bombings".

Israeli forces first raided the surgery and emergency departments, Mohammed Zaqout, the Gaza health ministry's director of hospitals, told Al Jazeera.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm the situation at Al Shifa.