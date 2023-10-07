Israel and Gaza at war after Hamas launches surprise attack

Palestine's Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack against Israel on Saturday, firing thousands of rockets from Gaza and sending fighters to kill or abduct people as Israel retaliated with devastating air strikes.

At least 70 people were reported killed in Israel, while Gaza authorities released a death toll of 198 in the conflict's bloodiest escalation in years which also left hundreds more wounded on both sides.

"We are at war," said Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the military launched a series of strikes against targets in the blockaded coastal enclave, including several residential tower blocks that were completely destroyed.

"The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," the veteran Israeli premier vowed after Hamas launched its first such combined air, sea and ground offensive, half a century after the outbreak of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

Hamas has released images of several Israelis taken captive, and Israel army spokesman Daniel Hagari confirmed that "there are kidnapped soldiers and civilians. I can't give figures about them at the moment. It's a war crime committed by Hamas and they will pay the price."

The Islamist group started the attack around 6:30 am (0330 GMT) with thousands of rockets aimed as far as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, some bypassing the Iron Dome defence system and hitting buildings.

Hamas fighters -- travelling in vehicles, boats and even using motorised paragliders -- breached Gaza's security barrier and attacked nearby Israeli towns and military posts, opening fire on residents and passersby.

Bodies were seen lying on the streets of the town of Sderot near Gaza.

"Send help, please!" one Israeli woman sheltering with her two-year-old child pleaded as militants outside opened fire at her house and tried to break into their safe room, Israeli media reported.

AFP journalists witnessed armed Palestinians gathered around a burning Israeli tank and others driving a seized Israeli Humvee military vehicle back into Gaza.

