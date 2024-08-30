Two days of Israeli raids kill at least 16 Palestinians in West Bank

Israel on Thursday pressed a large-scale military operation in the occupied West Bank that killed at least 16 Palestinians in two days, despite UN concerns it was "fuelling an already explosive situation".

The "counter-terrorism" operation underway across the northern West Bank since early Wednesday has killed 16 Palestinians, the Israeli military said. The Palestinian health ministry gave the same figure, after both revised earlier tolls.

The raids on several towns and refugee camps were launched as violence raged on in the war-battered Gaza Strip, the besieged Palestinian territory separated from the West Bank by Israel.

The World Health Organisation said Israel had agreed to at least three days of "humanitarian pauses" in parts of Gaza, starting Sunday, to facilitate a vaccination drive after the first case of once-eradicated polio had been confirmed in the territory.

Israeli authorities did not immediately respond to AFP's request for comment, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday the measures were "not a ceasefire" in the nearly 11-month-old war triggered by Hamas's 7 October attack.

In the West Bank, columns of Israeli armoured vehicles backed by troops and aircraft were sent in before soldiers encircled refugee camps in Tubas and Tulkarem, as well as Jenin, and exchanged fire with Palestinian militants.