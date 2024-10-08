Israel starts ground operations in southwest Lebanon as Iran delivers warning

Any attack on Iran’s infrastructure will be met with retaliation, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said, warning Israel against attacks on his country.

In Lebanon, the Israeli military piled more pressure on Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah, saying it was conducting “limited, localised, targeted operations” in Lebanon’s southwest after announcing such operations for the southeast border area.

Israel’s military struck Beirut’s southern suburbs overnight and said it killed a senior Hezbollah responsible for the group’s budgeting and logistics.

If confirmed, the death of Suhail Hussein Husseini would be the latest in a string of Israel’s assassinations of leaders and commanders of Hezbollah and its ally Hamas, which has been fighting Israel in Gaza for a year.

In the biggest blow to Hezbollah in decades, Israel killed its leader Hassan Nasrallah with an air strike in Beirut’s southern suburbs late last month.

The United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon and the head of the UN’s peacekeeping mission in the country said on Tuesday that their repeated appeals for restraint had “gone unheeded” in the year since the exchanges of fire began between Hezbollah and Israel.

“Today, one year later, the near-daily exchanges of fire have escalated into a relentless military campaign whose humanitarian impact is nothing short of catastrophic,” they said in a joint statement.