Israel vows to eliminate new Hamas leader as war enters 11th month

Sinwar -- Hamas’s leader in Gaza since 2017 -- has not been seen since the 7 October attack, the deadliest in Israel’s history.

A senior Hamas official told AFP the selection of Sinwar sent a message that the organisation “continues its path of resistance”.

Hamas’s Lebanese ally Hezbollah congratulated Sinwar and said the appointment affirms “the enemy... has failed to achieve its objectives” by killing Hamas leaders and officials.

Analysts believe Sinwar has been both more reluctant to agree to a Gaza ceasefire and closer to Tehran than Haniyeh, who lived in Qatar.

“If a ceasefire deal seemed unlikely upon Haniyeh’s death, it is even less likely under Sinwar,” according to Rita Katz, executive director of the SITE Intelligence Group.

“The group will only lean further into its hardline militant strategy of recent years,” she added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that it was up to Sinwar to help achieve a ceasefire, saying he “has been and remains the primary decider”.

Civilians in both Israel and Gaza met Sinwar’s appointment with unease.

Mohammad al-Sharif, a displaced Gazan, told AFP: “He is a fighter. How will negotiations take place?”

In Tel Aviv, logistics company manager Hanan, who did not want to give his second name, said Sinwar’s appointment meant Hamas “did not see fit to look for someone less militant, someone with a less murderous approach”.