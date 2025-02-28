Displaced Palestinians fear Israel’s West Bank raids ‘won’t stop’

Watching her granddaughter sleep in cramped quarters for displaced Palestinians, Sanaa Shraim hopes for a better life for the baby, born into a weeks-long Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli forces searching for suspected militants have long carried out limited incursions into Jenin refugee camp, where Shraim and about 24,000 other Palestinians normally live.

But with no end in sight to the ongoing military operation across the northern West Bank, “I worry about what will happen, when the children grow up in this reality of constant raids,” said Shraim.

She had already lost her militant son Yusef in a previous Israeli raid, in 2023. More recently, forced to flee the escalating Israeli assault since late January, Shraim has watched her daughter give birth in displacement.

“There have been so many repeated raids, and they won’t stop”, said the stern-faced grandmother, speaking to AFP in a crowded room at a community centre in Jenin city where the family have been sheltering for the past month.

The sweeping military operation was launched around the time a ceasefire took hold in the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, a separate Palestinian territory.

Israel has since announced that its troops would remain in Jenin and neighbouring camps for up to a year.