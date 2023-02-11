Iranians celebrate 44th anniversary of Islamic revolution

Tens of thousands of Iranians hit the streets in Tehran and other cities on Saturday to mark the 44th anniversary of the Islamic revolution, after months of anti-government protests.

For the past two years, the 1979 overthrow of the Western-backed shah was commemorated mainly in vehicles and on motorcycles due to Covid restrictions.

But this year, many flag-waving people travelled on foot to converge on the capital's iconic Azadi (Freedom) Square, despite chilly temperatures.

They chanted slogans including "Down with the US", "Down with Israel", "Down with the UK" and "Down with the traitor Al Saud", an AFP newsperson said.