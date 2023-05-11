Israel kills senior Gaza commanders, militants fire rockets across border

Israel killed two senior Islamic Jihad commanders in Gaza strikes on Thursday, pressing an operation that has cost 28 lives including women and children and been met with hundreds of rockets fired from the Palestinian enclave.

Egypt hosted senior Islamic Jihad official Mohammad al-Hindi in Cairo, part of truce talks to end a flare-up now in its third day, two faction officials and a foreign diplomat told Reuters.

"Egypt's efforts to calm things down and resume the political process have not yet borne fruit," Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told reporters in Berlin.

Signalling no imminent let-up, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said strikes were proceeding at full pace.

"Whoever comes to harm us - his blood is forfeit," he said in a videotaped statement issued during a visit to an air base.

The deaths of Ali Ghali, head of Islamic Jihad's rocket force, and of Ahmed Abu Daqqa, a senior commander of its armed wing, brought to five the number of senior figures from the faction killed since Israel began striking Gaza on Tuesday.

Two gunmen from a splinter group died in a separate strike on Thursday. Four women and six children have also been killed.