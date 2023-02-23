Violence around Gaza after deadly Israeli raid in West Bank

The Israeli army and Palestinian militants traded air strikes and rocket fire in and around Gaza Thursday, a day after the deadliest Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank in nearly 20 years.

Eleven Palestinians, including a 16-year-old, were killed and more than 80 wounded by gunfire on Wednesday when Israeli troops raided the flashpoint West Bank city of Nablus, drawing international appeals for calm.

Top Palestinian official Hussein Al Sheikh described the raid as a "massacre" and called for "international protection for our people".

Before dawn on Thursday, Palestinian militants hit back firing six rockets from Gaza into Israel.