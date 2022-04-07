Yemen's president transfers power to new leadership council: state media

Yemen's president announced Thursday he had formed a new council to lead the war-wracked country, state media reported, a major shake-up in the coalition battling Huthi rebels.

"I irreversibly delegate to this presidential leadership council my full powers," president Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi said in a televised statement early Thursday, the final day of peace talks held in Saudi Arabia's capital.

Hadi's internationally recognised government, supported by a Saudi-led military coalition, and the Iran-backed Huthi rebels have been locked in a violent power struggle since 2014, when the insurgents seized the capital Sanaa.