Why is Iran reintroducing its 'morality police'?

Iran has resumed patrols by the so-called "morality police" to enforce its hijab law, which requires women to cover their hair and wear loose clothing in public.

After nationwide protests last year and increasing numbers of women defying the headscarf law, the "morality police" had effectively disappeared from the streets of Iran. But the authorities have launched a new campaign to enforce the law.

On Sunday, Saeid Montazer Almahdi, a spokesperson for the Iranian police, confirmed that both vehicular and foot patrols would be deployed. He was quoted by the country's official IRNA news agency as stating that the police would initially issue warnings to non-compliant women and refer those who "persist in breaking the law " to the judicial system.