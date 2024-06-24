‘Rampant’ looting, smuggling impeding aid delivery in Gaza: UNRWA

“Gaza has been decimated,” UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini told the agency’s advisory body.

“We have witnessed unprecedented failures of humanity in a territory marked by decades of violence,” he said, according to a written version of his closed-door address in Geneva.

“Palestinians and Israelis have experienced terrible losses and suffered immensely.”

The war began after Hamas’s 7 October attack inside Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,194 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel’s relentless retaliatory military campaign in Gaza since then has killed at least 37,626 people, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

Lazzarini warned that Gazans were in “a living hell, a nightmare from which they cannot wake”.