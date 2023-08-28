Saudi critic sentenced to death for social media posts: Sources

Mohammed al-Ghamdi's account on X had only nine followers, according to the Gulf Centre for Human Rights.

"Saudi courts are escalating their repression and unveiling publicly their empty promises of reform," said Lina al-Hathloul, head of monitoring and communication for the rights group ALQST.

"How can the world believe the country is reforming when a citizen is going to have his head cut off over tweets on an anonymous account with less than 10 followers?"

Saudi Arabia draws frequent criticism for its prolific use of the death penalty, executing 147 people last year, according to an AFP tally.

There have been 94 executions so far this year.

State media reports don't specify the mode of execution but beheadings have been common in the past.