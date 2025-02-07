Khamenei warns Iran government against negotiating with US

The warning came days after US President Donald Trump called for a "verified nuclear peace agreement" with Iran, adding that it "cannot have a nuclear weapon".

Iran insists its nuclear programme is solely for peaceful purposes and denies any intention to develop atomic weapons.

"We must understand this correctly: they should not pretend that if we sit down at the negotiating table with that government (the US administration), problems will be solved," Khamenei said during a meeting with army commanders.

"No problem will be solved by negotiating with America," he said, citing previous "experience".