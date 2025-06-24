Fresh series of explosions rock Tehran: AFP journalists

Israel’s military said early Tuesday that it was working to intercept Iranian missiles launched a “short while ago”, without specifying the exact time of the attack.

“A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel,” the Israeli military said in a statement posted to Telegram around 5:00 am (0200 GMT).

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced a staggered ceasefire between Israel and Iran would begin around 0400 GMT, with Tehran halting operations first.