Fresh series of explosions rock Tehran: AFP journalists
A series of powerful explosions rocked Tehran early Tuesday morning, according to AFP journalists.
Warplanes buzzed overhead as explosions shook the north and centre of Iran’s capital around 3:00 am (2330 GMT).
The blasts occurred just hours before a staggered ceasefire was due to take effect around 0400 GMT, with Iran unilaterally halting all operations, according to an announcement by US President Donald Trump.
Iranian missiles fired ‘short while ago’: Israel army
Israel’s military said early Tuesday that it was working to intercept Iranian missiles launched a “short while ago”, without specifying the exact time of the attack.
“A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel,” the Israeli military said in a statement posted to Telegram around 5:00 am (0200 GMT).
Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced a staggered ceasefire between Israel and Iran would begin around 0400 GMT, with Tehran halting operations first.