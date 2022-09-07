27 dead as Al-Qaeda launches attack on Yemen separatists

Twenty-one separatist fighters and six members of Al-Qaeda's Yemen branch were killed Tuesday as an attack by the jihadists punctured months of relative peace in the war-torn country, government and security sources said.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) attacked positions held by the United Arab Emirates-trained Security Belt group in Abyan province in Yemen's south, the sources told AFP.

The violence came just days after the jihadist group released a video of a United Nations worker whom it abducted in the same province more than six months ago.