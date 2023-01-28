Germany's Scholz 'shocked' by 'terrible' Jerusalem attacks

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday he was "deeply shocked" by the "terrible" attacks in Jerusalem.

"There have been deaths and people wounded in the heart of Israel," he said, referring to an attack on a synagogue on Friday that killed seven and another on Saturday morning in which two people were injured.

The shootings came after nine Palestinians were killed in an Israeli army operation in the Jenin refugee camp, in the occupied West Bank.

"My thoughts are with the victims and their families. Germany stands by the side of Israel," Scholz tweeted.