Moderna makes case for fourth Covid vaccine booster this year

“What is not clear today is what will the US government decide to do for 2022. Will it be a private market, or a mix of private and free vaccines,” Bancel said.

The company said it was in talks with countries for more vaccine orders this year.

Moderna shares jumped 11 per cent to $150.80 amid a fall in the broader markets on Thursday. The stock was down over 70 per cent from its August peak over lackluster flu vaccine data and questions of long-term sustainability of Covid vaccine sales.

However, the company sees a need for seasonal boosters to shore up immunity in people at high-risk of severe illness as the virus continues to circulate while putting less of a strain on healthcare systems.