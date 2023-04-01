How Global publishers are creating news on TikTok

Around half (49pc) of top news publishers are now regularly publishing content on TikTok – based on lists drawn from our 2022 Digital News Report covering 44 markets, according to a study of Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

A large proportion of these have joined TikTok in the last year,

In order to understand the extent of mainstream media involvement with TikTok, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism identified the top news brands in 44 countries from their Digital News Report. Reuters Institute excluded India, where TikTok is banned, and Hong Kong, where it is unavailable.

They looked at all brands that have significant online consumption in our 2022 survey and checked to see if those brands had a presence on TikTok and had posted in the previous week. In a very few cases, they also included socially native news organisations that have a very large following on TikTok, even though they did not meet other criteria.

In all cases, Reuters Institute (RI) noted the follower numbers for each brand and, in the case of the most successful, RI also measured the average views from the last 50 posts and the date when they joined the platform.

Who are using TikTok

Publisher adoption is not evenly spread. The vast majority of Indonesian (90pc), Australian (89pc), Spanish (86pc), French (86pc), and UK (81pc) publishers operate active accounts on TikTok, along with more than three-quarters in the United States (US) (77pc), and around two-thirds in Brazil (68pc). News organisations in Japan (31pc), Italy (29pc), Denmark (27pc), and Bulgaria (7pc) have been slower to move onto the platform.