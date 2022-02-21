Myanmar military junta at ICJ hearing

The National Unity Government, known as Myanmar's shadow government, has been protesting that by taking part in the ICJ hearing, the junta government may gain international recognition without legal basis. The two persons selected by the military government to take part in the hearing are both under international sanctions.

On behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in November 2019 Gambia filed a case against Myanmar for genocide. When ethnic cleansing began against Rohingyas in Rakhine in August 2017, over 700,000 of this minority Muslim ethnic community fled for their lives and took shelter in Bangladesh. Gambia filed the case with ICJ in this context.