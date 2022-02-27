Nations ban Russian planes from their 'democratic skies'

European countries from north to south are banning Russian planes from transiting through their airspace in protest over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Here's a roundup:

- Early birds -

On Friday, Britain announces an immediate ban on Russian private jets from UK airspace, in response to president Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine the day before.

The Czech Republic, Poland and Bulgaria each say they will ban all Russian flights from their skies, starting from midnight.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovenia and Romania follow suit on Saturday.

"There is no place for planes of the aggressor state in democratic skies," Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas tweets.