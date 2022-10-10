Moldova says Russian missiles that hit Ukraine crossed its airspace

He said his office had been in touch with Moldovan embassy staff in Kyiv and that they were safe "and sheltering from these senseless attacks on civilians".
"Our thoughts are with the victims of the brutal strikes," Popescu said.
Like Ukraine, tiny Moldova is a former part of the Soviet Union with a pro-Western government.
Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees have flooded into the country since Russia sent troops into Ukraine.
Moldova was along with Ukraine granted candidate status by the European Union in a show of support in the face of Russia's offensive.
Moldova has a small breakaway region, Transnistria, which is armed and supported by Russia.