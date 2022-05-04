No real democratic societies without press freedom: Guterres

“At the same time, journalists who cover climate, biodiversity and pollution have succeeded in bringing global attention to this triple planetary crisis,” said the UN chief.

But the threats to the freedom of journalists and media workers are growing by the day, he said.

From global health to the climate crisis, corruption and human rights abuses, they face increased politicisation of their work and attempts to silence them from many sides, Guterres said.

“Digital technology has democratised access to information. But it has also created serious challenges.”

The business models of many social media platforms are based not on increasing access to accurate reporting, but on increasing engagement – which often means provoking outrage and spreading lies, Guterres said.

Media workers in war zones are threatened not only by bombs and bullets, but by the weapons of falsification and disinformation that accompany modern warfare.