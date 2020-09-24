Nobel prize cash raised to $1.1m

The cash envelope that accompanies each Nobel prize will be increased this year from nine to 10 million kronor ($1.1 million), the Nobel Foundation said Thursday.

"The work done in recent years to strengthen the Nobel Foundation's financial standing has made it possible to increase the prize sum," the foundation said in a statement.

This year's prizes in the fields of medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economics will be announced during the week of October 5.