Netanyahu rules out ceasefire, says no plans to occupy Gaza

Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out a ceasefire in Gaza on Thursday, saying the military was performing "exceptionally well," but insisted Israel does not plan to reoccupy the Palestinian territory.

"A ceasefire with Hamas means surrender," he told Fox News, adding there was no "timetable" for the military offensive.

"I think the Israeli army is performing exceptionally well," he added.

"However long it takes, we'll do it."