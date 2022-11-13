Migrant rescue ship leaves French port as EU tensions flare

Tensions over migration flared between EU countries on Saturday after people on board a rescue ship turned back by Italy disembarked in France.

The Ocean Viking, operated by a French NGO, had picked up more than 230 migrants at sea near the Libyan coast before spending weeks seeking a port to accept them.

France allowed the boat to dock at the southern port of Toulon on Friday after Rome denied it access.

The stand-off has inflamed a dispute over the way EU countries handle migration across the Mediterranean.

Cyprus, Greece, Italy and Malta on Saturday slammed the EU’s system for managing migrant flows and called for the EU Commission to intervene.