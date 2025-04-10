Witkoff and Araghchi: The men leading US-Iran nuclear talks

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi will be in Oman for breakthrough talks on Tehran's nuclear programme this weekend.

Here are short profiles of the two negotiators:

Witkoff: real estate to world stage

With no prior experience in foreign policy, he landed one of the world's biggest jobs as US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, and has since led high-stakes talks on Gaza and Ukraine.

Real estate magnate Steve Witkoff first stepped into the spotlight when his close friend Trump credited him with sealing a truce in the Israel-Hamas war.

While the ceasefire collapsed weeks later, it did enable the release of 25 living hostages and the return of eight others' remains.

Witkoff, a 68-year-old billionaire and a regular golfing partner of Trump's, later became the first US official to visit Gaza since the war began with Hamas's 2023 attack on Israel.