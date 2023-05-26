Russia strikes Ukraine clinic, blames Kyiv for border attacks

Russian missiles on Friday hit a medical clinic in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing at least two people as Russia blamed Kyiv for dozens of strikes on its southern Belgorod region.

In Moscow, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov discussed the Ukraine conflict with China's special envoy Li Hui, blaming Ukraine and Western countries for creating "serious obstacles" to resuming peace talks.

In Belgorod in southern Russia, the governor said the Ukrainian military was responsible for dozens of artillery, mortar and drone attacks across the region but reported no casualties.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video of smoke billowing from roofless buildings with blown-out windows after the attack that authorities said had left 30 people injured including two boys aged three and six.

"There is still no contact with three people who may have been here," the head of the regional military administration Sergiy Lysak wrote on Telegram.

He said Russia struck a residential area with a medical and veterinary clinic and high-rise blocks.