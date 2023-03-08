Only 22pc of top editors across 240 outlets are women

Only 22 per cent of the 180 top editors across 240 major news outlets in 12 countries are women, despite the fact that, on average, 40 per cent of journalists in these are women, according to a research by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism.

This figure was 21 per cent across the same markets in 2022.

The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism published a new factsheet on women and leadership in news media on the International Women's Day on Wednesday.