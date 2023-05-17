Each assault on LGBTQI+ people is an assault on human rights: Guterres

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has marked International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia urging the UN Member States to protect the rights of LGBTQI+ people.

The theme this year is— “Together Always: United in Diversity”. The UN chief called on the member states to eliminate the stigma, discrimination, harmful practices, and often lethal violence endured by LGBTQI+ people.

He also urged to eliminate retrograde laws that criminalise LGBTQI+ people around the world, punishing them for simply being who they are, reads a press release issued on Tuesday.

“As we mark the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia, we face a stark fact. In every corner of the world, LGBTQI+ people continue to face violence, persecution, hate speech, injustice and even outright murder,” Guterres said.