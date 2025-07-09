Iran nuclear programme ‘very delayed’ by strikes: French intel chief

Asked how much the strikes had delayed Iran’s nuclear programme, Nicolas Lerner, head of the DGSE French spy agency, said: “Undeniably various months, certainly.”

“Our assessment today is that every stage of the process”, from enriching uranium to designing a nuclear warhead and mounting it on a missile, “was very seriously affected, very seriously damaged”, Lerner told French news channel LCI.

“The Iranian nuclear programme as we know it has been very, very delayed,” he said.

He added that the assessment “nevertheless... needs to be fine-tuned”.