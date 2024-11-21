US reopens Kyiv embassy after potential threat as Ukraine fires ATACMS missiles into Russia

“We continue to encourage US citizens to remain vigilant, monitor official Ukrainian sources for updates, and be prepared to shelter in place if an air alert is announced.”

The US State Department had earlier said it expected the Kyiv embassy to resume normal operations on Thursday.

The initial State Department statement on the embassy’s website said the embassy would be closed “out of an abundance of caution”. Embassy employees, it said, were being instructed to “shelter in place”.

“The US Embassy recommends US citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced.”

The Kremlin said it had no comment.

A US government source said the embassy closure was “related to ongoing threats of air attacks”. The Italian and Greek embassies said they too had closed their doors. The French embassy remained open but urged its citizens to be cautious.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said that “panic-inducing messages circulated today only help Russia”, but warned Ukrainians to pay close attention to air raid alerts.

“However many brutal and treacherous attacks by Russia we have endured... it is always important to pay attention to air raid warnings,” he said in his nightly video address. “We have a neighbour that is insane.”

The GUR military intelligence body said: “The enemy, unable to subdue Ukrainians by force, resorts to measures of intimidation and psychological pressure on society. We ask you to be vigilant and steadfast.”