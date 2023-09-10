No decision yet on quitting China's Belt and Road: Italy PM

Italy has not yet decided whether to quit China's Belt and Road investment plan, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Sunday, but doing so would not damage bilateral relations.

"We have yet to make a decision," Meloni told a press conference at the close of the G20 summit in New Delhi, a day after meeting for talks with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

Should Rome decide to quit, it "would not compromise relations" with China, Meloni said.