Promote healthy foods in public institutions: WHO

With a view to preventing the yearly deaths of about 8 million people caused by unhealthy diets, the government should promote nutrition diets in public institutions--schools, childcare centres, nursing homes, hospitals, canteens, and correctional facilities, reports UNB.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said this on Tuesday adding “public places that serve the entire community, including the most vulnerable populations, must be places where healthy diets are promoted not discouraged.”

“It is a high time for governments to ensure that the food served in public settings contributes to healthy diets and saves lives. No public funds should be spent on unhealthy food that exposes risk to human health.”

A new WHO Action framework for developing and implementing public food procurement and service policies for a healthy diet aims to increase the availability of healthy food through setting nutrition criteria for food served and sold in public settings.

The action framework also aims to reduce preventable diseases and deaths from high consumption of sodium and salt, sugars and fats, particularly trans fats, and inadequate consumption of whole grains, legumes, vegetables and fruit.