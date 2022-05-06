Putin apologises for Lavrov’s Hitler claims: Israel PM’s office

Lavrov, according to a transcript posted on the Russian foreign ministry website, then added: “I could be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood”.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid labelled the comments “an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error.”

Bennett denounced the comments as “lies” that he said effectively “accuse the Jews themselves of the most awful crimes in history”, perpetrated against themselves.

Russia’s ambassador to Israel was summoned to “clarify” the remarks.

The Russian Foreign Ministry initially doubled down on the remarks. In a statement on Tuesday it called Lapid’s criticism “anti-historical,” and accused Israel of supporting neo-Nazi’s in Ukraine.