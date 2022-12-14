Ukraine downs swarm of attack drones over Kyiv

Ukraine said Wednesday it had shot down more than a dozen Iranian-made drones launched at the capital by Russian forces in their latest assault on Kyiv.

The attack came as the Kremlin promised no let-up to fighting over Christmas and as Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky urged European leaders to back a court to try Russian officials.

"The terrorists started this morning with 13 Shaheds," Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said, referring to the Iran-made weapons.