Canada imposes fresh sanctions on Iran citing death of Mahsa Amini

Canada imposed fresh sanctions on Iran on Monday for alleged human rights violations, including the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan who died while in custody of Iran's "morality police," the Canadian government said.

"These sanctions are in response to gross human rights violations that have been committed in Iran, including its systematic persecution of women and in particular, the egregious actions committed by Iran's so-called 'Morality Police,' which led to the death of Mahsa Amini while under their custody," the Canadian government said in a statement.

These new measures built on Canada's existing sanctions against Iran and listed 25 individuals and nine entities, including officials in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its ministry of intelligence and security, the Canadian government said.