EU parliament graft arrests spark calls for tighter controls over MPs

The arrest of a European Parliament vice-president and four others linked to a corruption probe implicating World Cup hosts Qatar sparked calls Saturday for the bloc's MPs to be held to higher standards.

"This is not an isolated incident," said anti-corruption campaigner Transparency International.

"While this may be the most egregious case of alleged corruption the European Parliament has seen in many years, it is not an isolated incident," said Transparency director Michiel van Hulten.

"Over many decades, the Parliament has allowed a culture of impunity to develop, with a combination of lax financial rules and controls and a complete lack of independent (or indeed any) ethics oversight.