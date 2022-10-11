54 poor nations urgently need debt relief: UN

Cascading global crises have left 54 countries—home to more than half of the world’s poorest people—in dire need of debt relief, the UN said Tuesday.

In a new report, the United Nations Development Programme warned that dozens of developing nations were facing a rapidly deepening debt crisis and that “the risks of inaction are dire”.

UNDP said without immediate relief, at least 54 countries would see rising poverty levels, and “desperately needed investments in climate adaptation and mitigation will not happen”.