Ready to help if West lifts sanctions: Putin

Moscow is ready to make a “significant contribution” to averting a looming food crisis if the West lifts sanctions over Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin told Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday.

Russia was slapped with unprecedented sanctions after Putin ordered troops into neighbouring Ukraine on 24 February.

The sanctions and military action have disrupted supplies of fertiliser, wheat and other commodities from both Russia and Ukraine. The two countries produce 30 per cent of the global wheat supply.