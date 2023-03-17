Xi Jinping to visit Moscow next week with US-Russia relations at new low

Chinese president Xi Jinping will visit Russia next week, officials from both countries said on Friday, weighing into the Ukraine conflict just as relations between Moscow and Washington hit a new low.

Xi's visit to Moscow is a diplomatic coup for Russian president Vladimir Putin, whose country has been placed under unprecedented international sanctions since he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on 24 February, 2022.

Beijing and Moscow struck a "no limits" partnership shortly before the invasion. US and European leaders have said they are concerned Beijing may send arms to Russia. China has denied any such plan, criticising Western weapon supplies to Ukraine.

China's foreign ministry said Xi's visit aimed to deepen trust while the Kremlin said it would strengthen strategic cooperation. "Important" bilateral documents would be signed, the Kremlin said, without elaborating.

China is Russia's most important ally and has been buying Russian oil and other goods shunned by Western countries. It is also a big buyer of Ukrainian grain.