Russia accuses YouTube of blocking parliamentary channel's account

Russian officials on Saturday accused US video hosting service YouTube of blocking the channel of the lower house of parliament and warned of reprisals.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the head of the Duma, said Washington was breaching "the rights of Russians" while foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said "YouTube has sealed its fate".

"The United States wants to have a monopoly on the diffusion of information," Volodin said on Telegram.

"We cannot allow that".

AFP journalists confirmed that the site was inaccessible.