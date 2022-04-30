Russia pounding Donbas, failing to take targets: Ukraine

Russian forces pounded Ukraine's eastern Donbas region on Saturday but failed to capture three target areas, Ukraine's military said, while Moscow said Western sanctions on Russia and arms shipments to Ukraine were impeding peace negotiations.

The Russians were trying to capture the areas of Lyman in Donetsk and Sievierodonetsk and Popasna in Luhansk, the general staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in a daily update. “Not succeeding - the fighting continues,” it said.