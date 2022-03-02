Russia receives Venezuela's 'strong support'

In rare backing for Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday assured Vladimir Putin of his "strong support" in a telephone call, according to a Kremlin statement.

In the call initiated by Caracas, the Venezuelan leader also condemned "destabilising actions of the United States and NATO" and spoke out against a Western campaign of "lies and disinformation," it said.

Dozens of people have been killed and nearly 680,000 have fled Ukraine since Putin ordered his troops into the country last week after failing to get guarantees that NATO will not expand its military alliance eastward.