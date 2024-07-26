Russia, China FMs meet as ASEAN talks get underway in Laos

The foreign ministers of Russia and China met on Thursday on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers talks in Laos, Moscow and AFP journalists said.

The three-day meeting of the 10-member ASEAN bloc started in the capital Vientiane on Thursday, with the South China Sea and the conflict in Myanmar high on the agenda.

Sergei Lavrov held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the meeting, Russia's foreign ministry said.

A schedule for Thursday's meeting seen by AFP showed that Lavrov was due to join Wang for a 40-minute "ministerial meeting".

Lavrov left the venue at 7.15 pm local time (1215 GMT), without commenting on what the meeting had covered.