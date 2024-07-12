'Time to end the war': Biden sees progress on Gaza deal

President Joe Biden said Thursday that US mediators were making progress in reaching a Gaza ceasefire deal as he called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war.

Biden, in a high-stakes, nearly hour-long news conference aimed at repudiating doubters of his reelection bid, acknowledged concerns about Israeli actions despite his overall support for the US ally.

"There are a lot of things in retrospect I wish I had been able to convince the Israelis to do, but the bottom line is we have a chance now. It's time to end this war," he said after a NATO summit in Washington.

Biden acknowledged there remained "difficult, complex issues" between Israel and Hamas.

"There are still gaps to close. We're making progress," Biden said.