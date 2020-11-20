Scottish author Douglas Stuart wins Booker Prize for ‘Shuggie Bain’

Scottish author Douglas Stuart on Thursday was awarded the 2020 Booker Prize for his acclaimed debut novel “Shuggie Bain,” set in his home city of Glasgow.

“I always wanted to be a writer so this is fulfilling a dream,” said Stuart, whose novel about a working-class family in the 1980s was inspired by his own childhood.

“This has changed my entire life,” he said in his acceptance speech.

Like the other finalists, the 44-year-old writer, who now lives in New York, was watching the socially distanced ceremony via video link due to the anti-virus lockdown in place in Britain.

Stuart’s book reflects his own experiences growing up with a mother who was an alcoholic and died from her addiction.

He described the book as a “love story” looking at the kind of “unconditional, often-tested love” that children can have for flawed parents.