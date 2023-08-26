Global Covid cases up by over 60pc in 28 days: WHO

More than 1.47 million people worldwide were infected with Covid-19 between July 24 and August 20, a 63 per cent increase over the previous 28 days, and over 2,000 people died, a 48 per cent decrease over the same period, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported.

According to the WHO report, 1,470,201 Covid-19 cases and 2,059 deaths were reported worldwide during the four-week period.

Covid cases were reported in 103 countries. The virus "remains a major threat," and the WHO is urging countries to maintain the Covid-19 infrastructure they have put in place. The organisation expects them to continue to work on early warning, surveillance and identification of Covid strains.

WHO recommends booster vaccination in high-risk groups, improved ventilation. The organisation pointed out that the increasing prevalence of the Covid strain EG.5. As of August 24, it had been detected in 53 countries. A week earlier, there were 50 such countries.